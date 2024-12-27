Texas tight end Gunnar Helm a standout who stayed patient and stayed put in transfer era

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — In the transfer portal era of college football, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm is a senior who stayed patient, stayed put and has put in a record-breaking season to help the Longhorns get to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff against Arizona State. Helm’s 55 catches are a school season record for tight ends. His 688 yards and six touchdown catches rank second on the team. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds he’s also shown the athleticism to hurdle over tacklers. Helm had just 19 catches his previous three seasons and is now the steadiest target for Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.

