Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady leads AP’s college softball players to watch

Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady leads The Associated Press’ list of college softball players to watch this season. Last year’s USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year sent shockwaves through the sport when she transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech for an NIL deal reportedly worth more than $1 million. She led the nation with 337 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA last season. Others to watch include Texas’ Reese Atwood, Nebraska’s Jordyn Bahl, Florida State’s Jaysoni Beachum, Florida’s Jocelyn Erickson and Keagan Rothrock, Miami (Ohio)’s Jenna Golembiewski, Oklahoma’s Ella Parker, Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens and Duke’s Aminah Vega.

