Texas Tech coach McCasland, JT Toppin ejected early in 82-81 OT win over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland watched the No. 22 Red Raiders’ 82-81 overtime victory over No. 6 Houston from the locker room after he was ejected less than four minutes into the game. McCasland was assessed two technical fouls for arguing a flagrant 2 call on JT Toppin after Toppin appeared to kick Houston’s Joseph Tugler in the midsection on a jump pass. McCasland argued that Toppin’s move was unintentional. Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying he was “appalled and disappointed” by the call on Toppin and will bring it up with the Big 12’s commissioner.

