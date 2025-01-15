Texas Tech beats Kansas State 61-57, holds Wildcats scoreless over final 5-plus minutes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 16 points, Elijah Hawkins added 14 with nine assists for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders held Kansas State scoreless for the final 5-plus minutes in their 61-57 win. Brendan Hausen scored 13 points, Coleman Hawkins 12 and David N’Guessan added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 1-4). Max Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats have lost four games in a row and seven of their last eight. Coleman Hawkins made a jumper that tied it at 57-all with 5:50 left but Elijah Hawkins answered 22 seconds later to give Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) the lead for good. Kansas State went scoreless the rest of the way, hitting 0 for 8 from the field with two turnovers down the stretch.

