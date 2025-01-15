Texas Tech beats Kansas State 61-57, holds Wildcats scoreless over final 5-plus minutes

By The Associated Press
Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) chats with Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang as he waits to go into the game during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. Texas Tech won 61-57. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 16 points, Elijah Hawkins added 14 with nine assists for Texas Tech and the Red Raiders held Kansas State scoreless for the final 5-plus minutes in their 61-57 win. Brendan Hausen scored 13 points, Coleman Hawkins 12 and David N’Guessan added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 1-4). Max Jones finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats have lost four games in a row and seven of their last eight. Coleman Hawkins made a jumper that tied it at 57-all with 5:50 left but Elijah Hawkins answered 22 seconds later to give Texas Tech (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) the lead for good. Kansas State went scoreless the rest of the way, hitting 0 for 8 from the field with two turnovers down the stretch.

