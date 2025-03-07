Texas Tech assistant Matt Braeuer named new head basketball coach at Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech assistant coach Matt Braeuer has been named the new head coach at Stephen F. Austin. Braeuer will finish the current season with the ninth-ranked Red Raiders before joining the Lumberjacks. Tony Jasick was 6-6 as interim head coach for SFA, which has completed its 14-17 season after not qualifying for the Southland Conference tournament. Kyle Keller had a 171-95 record and was in his ninth season as head coach when fired Jan. 22 with SFA off to a 1-7 start in conference play. It will be the first head coaching job for Braeuer.

