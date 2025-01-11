Texas short again of opportunity to end title drought in what might have been finale for Ewers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns again finished excruciatingly close to an opportunity to end their national championship drought. This might have been the last shot for the quarterback who helped them get to the College Football Playoff semifinals two seasons in a row. They lost 28-14 to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, when they were in position for a tying touchdown with just over two minutes left before Ewers fumbled. The Longhorns finished 13-3.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.