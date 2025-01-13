Texas seeing exodus to NFL after playoff as Longhorns await final word from Ewers about his future

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas exodus for the NFL has begun. Three key Longhorns underclassmen, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., received Matthew Golden, and running back Jaydon Blue, have declared for the NFL draft after Texas lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. Now, the program awaits word from quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has indicated he could also head to the NFL. That would leave Arch Manning to step in as the starter in 2025. Ewers has mostly avoided questions about his future, but said in an interview before the playoff loss he expects to be in the NFL next season.

