Texas scores two runs in the 10th to edge Clemson 7-5 to force deciding game in Super Regional

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Leighann Good had three hits and two runs batted in, Teagan Kavan threw five-plus shutout innings in relief and Texas forced a deciding third game in the Austin Super Regional with a 7-5 win in 10 innings on Friday night.

Kavan (24-5) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Clemson drew a two-out walk and followed with a single by Jamison Brockenbrough before getting a game-ending force out at third.

Game 3 is Saturday night.

Katie Stewart opened the top of the 10th with a single to right and Goode followed with a tough-hop error on the shortstop. Katie Cimusz had a sacrifice bunt and Kaydee Bennett followed with sacrifice fly to leftfield to break the tie, Ashton Maloney plated an insurance run beating out an infield single with Goode scoring from second.

Maloney had three hits for Texas (50-11). Goode and Atwood homered.

Maddie Moore had three RBI and a home run for Clemson (48-13) and Julia Knowler had three hits. Macey Cintron also had a home run. Brooke McCubbin (18-6) threw six innings of relief and took the loss.

Both teams had 13 hits and left 11 on base.

Clemson opened the bottom of the eight with a pair of singles and the runners advanced on a wild pitch but a strikeout, a liner to shortstop and a ground out to third ended the threat.

Mia Scott had a two-out triple for Texas in the top of the ninth.

