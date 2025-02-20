Texas regents give women’s basketball coach Schaefer 3-year contract extension

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved a three-year contract extension for women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer through the 2029-2030 season. The 63-year-old Schaefer is in his fifth season at Texas and has led the Longhorns to three Elite Eight finishes. Schaefer’s current annual base salary of $2.3 million remains the same through the 2026-27 season, then goes up $100,000 each year to $2.6 million by 2030. Texas is ranked No. 2 this season and is tied for first in the Southeastern Conference.

