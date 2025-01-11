Texas receiving leader Matthew Golden missed big part of Cotton Bowl semi with apparent foot issue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas receiving leader Matthew Golden missed a significant part of the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal loss against Ohio State after going to the locker room because of an apparent foot issue. Golden had an impressive one-handed catch to convert a third down on the opening drive of the game. His only other reception Friday night was a 27-yarder in the fourth quarter before Ohio State won 28-14. The Texas radio network reported in the first quarter that Golden was getting a foot looked at in the medical tent. Golden returned briefly in the second quarter before going to the locker room, then didn’t have another play until the fourth quarter.

