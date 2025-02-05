Texas Rangers putting 2-time World Series shortstop Elvis Andrus into team’s Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers are putting Elvis Andrus into their Hall of Fame this summer. His 1,605 starts at shortstop are more at one position than any player in team history. The Rangers said Wednesday that Andrus will become the 27th Hall of Fame member during a pregame ceremony June 28. He played for Texas from his debut at age 20 in 2009 until he was traded to Oakland at the start of spring training in 2021. He was part of the Rangers’ first two World Series teams in 2010 and 2011, and ranks top three in team history for total games, hits, triples and stolen bases.

