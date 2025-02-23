Texas Rangers prospect Alejandro Rosario likely out for season with elbow injury

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers prospect Alejandro Rosario has an elbow injury that will likely cause the right-handed pitcher to miss the upcoming season. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told MLB.com on Sunday that Rosario likely needs Tommy John surgery. The 23-year-old is ranked the No. 50 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. He played college ball at Miami and was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 amateur draft.

