Texas Rangers expect slugger Adolis García ready for opening day since oblique strain is mild

By The Associated Press
Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (20) and right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) warm up during spring training baseball practice at the team's training facility, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers expect right fielder Adolis García can be ready for opening day after testing on his sore left oblique revealed a mild strain. Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Wednesday that the two-time All-Star slugger has not quite a Grade 1 strain. García was scratched from the lineup for a spring training game Tuesday. Texas opens the season at home March 27 against Boston.

