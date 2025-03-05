Texas Rangers expect slugger Adolis García ready for opening day since oblique strain is mild

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers expect right fielder Adolis García can be ready for opening day after testing on his sore left oblique revealed a mild strain. Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Wednesday that the two-time All-Star slugger has not quite a Grade 1 strain. García was scratched from the lineup for a spring training game Tuesday. Texas opens the season at home March 27 against Boston.

