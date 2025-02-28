Texas raising football ticket prices ahead of rising costs in paying players and more scholarships

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will be raising football season ticket prices by $13 per game next season as one of the wealthiest programs in the country tries to meet rising costs. Athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the price increase this week in his annual campus town hall. He detailed the program’s expected finances upon final approval of a landmark $2.8 billion lawsuit settlement that lays the foundation for players to receive money directly from their schools. Texas will have nearly $30 million in new costs and about 200 new scholarships across all sports.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.