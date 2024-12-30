Texas QB Ewers won’t engage in war of words with Arizona State’s Leavitt as Manning waits for chance

ATLANTA (AP) — There is no question Quinn Ewers is firmly established as the Texas starting quarterback for the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Even so, backup Arch Manning could play an important role. Manning had success in two games as a fill-in starter early in the season and has been effective in a backup role, especially as a runner. Quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee says Manning is more than just a running quarterback. Meanwhile, Ewers used diplomacy after Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt said he plans to prove he’s the best quarterback on the field.

