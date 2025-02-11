Texas’ Madison Booker is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Texas forward Madison Booker (35) drives to the basket against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

Madison Booker is The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the week. The sophomore wing had her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win over then-No. 2 South Carolina that ended the Gamecocks’ 57-game regular season conference winning streak. Aziaha James of N.C. State was the runner-up. The senior guard averaged 29 points per game in wins over then-No. 10 Duke and No. 22 Florida State.

