Texas’ Madison Booker is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Madison Booker is The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the week. The sophomore wing had her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win over then-No. 2 South Carolina that ended the Gamecocks’ 57-game regular season conference winning streak. Aziaha James of N.C. State was the runner-up. The senior guard averaged 29 points per game in wins over then-No. 10 Duke and No. 22 Florida State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.