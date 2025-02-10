Texas looking to make some headway in strong Southeastern Conference

The Southeastern Conference has been the best league in college basketball this season, with nine ranked teams and five in the top 10. One team that hoped to contend for the conference title will likely need a strong finish just to get into the NCAA Tournament. Texas started the season at No. 19 in the preseason AP Top 25, but has had trouble gaining much traction since. The Longhorns lost both of their games last week and are 4-7 since the start of the new year. Texas is No. 31 in the NET rankings and has two big resume-building opportunities against No. 2 Alabama on Tuesday and No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.