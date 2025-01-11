Texas leading receiver Matthew Golden hampered by apparent left foot issue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas leading receiver Matthew Golden has returned to the Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State after going to the locker room because of an apparent foot issue. Golden had an impressive one-handed catch to convert a third down on the opening drive of the game for Texas. The Texas radio network reported in the first quarter that Golden was getting a foot looked at in the medical tent. Golden returned to the field at the start of the second quarter, when he was called for a facemask penalty when blocking on a short pass play. Moments later, after Texas punted, Golden was seen walking down the tunnel toward the locker room. He wasn’t involved again until he was the intended receiver on a third-down completion to start the fourth quarter.

