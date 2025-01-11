Texas leading receiver Matthew Golden goes to locker room with apparent left foot issue

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas leading receiver Matthew Golden has gone to the locker room because of an apparent left foot issue in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. Golden had an impressive one-handed catch for 24 yards to covert a third down on the Longhorns’ opening drive for his only reception. The Texas radio network reported in the first quarter that Golden was in the medical tent. He returned to the field at the start of the second quarter, and got a facemask penalty when blocking on a short pass play. Moments later, Golden was seen walking down the tunnel toward the locker room.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.