Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gets raise, extension after consecutive years in CFP

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved a raise and contract extension for football coach Steve Sarkisian after the Longhorns advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. The new deal extends Sarkisian’s contract by one year through the 2031 season. It also raises his salary in 2025 from $10.4 million to $10.8 million. With annual raises built in, he will be earning $12.3 million by the final year of the deal.

