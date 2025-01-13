Texas’ Banks and Blue head to NFL as Longhorns await final word from Ewers about his future

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas exodus for the NFL has begun. Two key Longhorns underclassmen, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and running back Jaydon Blue, declared for the NFL draft over the weekend after the Longhorns lost to Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Now the program awaits word from starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has indicated he could also head to the NFL. That would leave Arch Manning to step in as the starter in 2025. Ewers has mostly avoided questions about his future but said in an interview before Texas’ loss to Ohio State he expects to be in the NFL next season.

