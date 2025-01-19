Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian agree to terms on a new contract, reports say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple media reports say Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian have agreed on a new contract more than a week after the Longhorns were knocked out of the College Football Playoff. The Action Network first reported the new deal that it said came after Sarkisian declined interviews with two NFL teams for coaching spots. Under the 50-year-old Sarkisian, Texas reached the Southeastern Conference title game in its first season in the league. The Longhorns won two College Football Playoff games before falling to Ohio State in the semifinals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.