Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV leaves SEC Tournament as career scoring leader, passing Allan Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV is leaving Music City his earliest yet with No. 14 Texas A&M. He’s taking a handful of Southeastern Conference Tournament records with him. The 6-foot guard played and lost his 11th tournament game Thursday in double overtime to Texas, but not for lack of effort. Taylor finished with 29 points and was 17 of 18 at the free-throw line. That made Taylor the SEC Tournament career scoring leader with 202 points. Allan Houston, a two-time NBA All-Star, had 187 points over nine games from 1990-93 with Tennessee.

