Texas A&M’s Aicha Coulibaly to miss remainder of the season after injuring her knee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s Aicha Coulibaly will miss the rest of the season after injuring her knee Sunday in the Aggies’ 64-51 loss to No. 7 LSU. The 6-foot Coulibaly had 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. She was leading the Aggies in scoring for a second straight season. Coulibaly has scored 1,675 points during a career that included three seasons at Auburn and two at Texas A&M. She earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league’s coaches while playing for Auburn in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.