Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams addresses online hate after guard Jace Williams reveals death threats

DENVER (AP) — Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams has addressed online hate and harassment with his team after reserve guard Jace Carter revealed he’d been subjected to death threats and racial slurs on social media. Following the Aggies’ 80-71 win over Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, Carter told KBTX-TV of Bryan, Texas, about being targeted. Carter said “it’s hard” especially because the messages are “coming from your own fan base.” Williams says social media is “dangerous” for players but he can’t tell them to just delete their accounts when they’ve grown up with it.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.