Texans want to snap skid before the playoffs with Titans headed for likely top 10 draft pick

The Houston Texans have clinched the AFC South for a second straight season. They also have lost two straight since wrapping up their playoff berth. That’s why coach DeMeco Ryans says he wants to play his starters to shake off the rust from sitting out 11 days since the Texans’ most recent game on Christmas Day. The Titans have lost five straight with first-year coach Brian Callahan. Another loss clinches the No. 2 pick overall in the April draft. Lose and get help with New England beating Buffalo’s backups would give Tennessee the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2016.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.