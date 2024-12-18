Texans visit the Chiefs for Saturday matinee with all eyes on KC QB Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury

The attention will be on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his ailing ankle when the Texans visit Kansas City for a Saturday matinee. Mahomes sustained a high-ankle sprain in last week’s win over Cleveland. It appears that he will be able to play after practicing this week. If that’s not the case, Chiefs would turn to veteran backup Carson Wentz. They are trying to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They have a two-game lead on Buffalo, though the Bills hold the tiebreaker. Both the Texans and Chiefs already have clinched their division titles.

