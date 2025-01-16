Texans visit Chiefs again in divisional round, 5 years after KC win propelled it to Super Bowl title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Texans visit the Chiefs on Saturday for the divisional round of the playoffs, five years after Kansas City rallied from an early 24-0 hole for a 51-31 victory. That playoff win propelled quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid to the first of their three Super Bowl titles. Now, they hope another win over Houston will send Kansas City to an unprecedented third consecutive Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs had last week off as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Texans are coming off a blowout win over the Chargers. The teams met in December with Kansas City winning 27-19 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.