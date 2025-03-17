Texans’ Stingley agrees to deal to make him highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — Derek Stingley Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Texans that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in league history, according to a person familiar with the deal. The deal includes $89 million guaranteed, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it. That makes his average yearly salary more than that of Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, who set the record for cornerback contracts last week when he agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.