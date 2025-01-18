Texans RB Joe Mixon active vs. the Chiefs in divisional round after dealing with an ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Mixon is active for the Houston Texans’ divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Pro Bowl running back had shown up on the injury report with an ankle problem and missed practice late in the week. He played a big role in the Texans’ 32-12 wild-card win over the Chargers last week, running for 106 yards and a touchdown. As expected, the Chiefs had cornerback Jaylen Watson available for the first time since he broke his ankle on Oct. 20. He had been activated from injured reserve on Friday after getting through a week of practice without any setbacks.

