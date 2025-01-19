Texans fall to the Chiefs to remain winless in 6 tries at reaching the AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Houston Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-14 and their hopes of finally reaching the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history ended. The Texans are now winless in six tries in the divisional round. It didn’t help that C.J. Stroud was sacked eight times by Kansas City or that Travis Kelce torched the Texans for 117 yards and a score. Houston also had a pair of missed field goal attempts and an extra point sail wide right in the second half that would have tied the game. All those mistakes were too much to overcome against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

