Texans coach Ryans says Boyd’s push of assistant coach Ross was not done in ‘disrespectful manner’

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that cornerback Kris Boyd didn’t push special teams coach Frank Ross in a “disrespectful manner” after he nearly shoved him to the ground following the opening kickoff of the team’s divisional playoff loss to the Chiefs this past weekend. Ryans said after the game that he hadn’t seen the push before addressing it Monday. “I don’t think he was pushing Frank in a disrespectful manner,” Ryans said. “I think it was more so he was fired up, overly fired up and thought he made a play to help us. So that narrative that he’s pushing a coach — that’s incorrect.”

