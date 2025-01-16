Texans bring Ryans’ swarm defense into divisional playoff game against Kansas City

HOUSTON (AP) — When DeMeco Ryans became coach of the Houston Texans before last season, the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker brought his swarm defense with him. It’s a mindset the Texans have embraced as they prepare for their second straight trip to the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday where they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs. “You really can’t go out there if you’re not about it,” Ryans said. And while every member of the defense has bought into Ryans’ aggressive style, there is one player who epitomizes it like no one else. “Will, every time,” cornerback Derek Stingley said of defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

