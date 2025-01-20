Texans believe they’re close to breaking through after another loss in divisional round of playoffs

HOUSTON (AP) — After falling in the divisional round of the playoffs for the second straight season, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans believe they’re “really close” to taking the next step and making their first AFC championship game. The question is what they’ll need to do to get to that level. For Stroud it will be leaning on a mindset he’s had since his days at Ohio State. “From Day 1 of the offseason program there has to be a standard set, and that standard has to be … I’m not going to be the one to mess this thing up.”

