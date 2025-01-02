Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair says he was in a ‘really dark place’ after suspension for hit on Lawrence

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair says he was in a “really dark place” and wondered if he’d ever play football again in the days after he was suspended for three games for his hit on Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence that left the quarterback with a concussion. Speaking to reporters for the first time since the suspension, Al-Shaair discussed his state of mind during his absence. He says he sat in a room not doing anything for about five days. And he disagreed with how his actions were characterized in a letter from league executive Jon Runyan.

