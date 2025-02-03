Texans are hiring Rams assistant Nick Caley as offensive coordinator, AP source says

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are hiring Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator, a source familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Caley spent last season as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Rams. He replaces Bobby Slowik, who was fired last month after two seasons in the position. The 42-year-old Caley has worked for the Rams for the past two seasons after working as an assistant for the Patriots from 2015-22.

