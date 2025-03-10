Texans agree on deals with rusher Darrell Taylor and receiver Braxton Berrios, AP sources says

Edge rusher Darrell Taylor and wide receiver Braxton Berrios have agreed to one-year contracts with the Houston Texans, according to two people with knowledge of the deals. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deals. Taylor is getting $5.25 million and Berrios will receive $2 million. Taylor had 24 1/2 sacks in four seasons with Seattle and Chicago. He had a career-best 9 1/2 sacks for the Seahawks in 2022. The Texans added wideout Christian Kirk in a trade with Jacksonville last week.

