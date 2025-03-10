Texans agree on a deal with wide receiver Braxton Berrios, AP source says

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios has agreed on a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal, said Berrios will receive $2 million. The Texans added wideout Christian Kirk in a trade with Jacksonville last week. Berrios, a return specialist, was limited to six games last year because of injuries. He had a career-high 46 catches for the Jets in 2021.

