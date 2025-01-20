Teuvo Teravainen steps up his play while the Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle

CHICAGO (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen has been a calming presence for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks in the first season of his second stint with the team. Shrugging off a slow start, Teravainen has been one of Chicago’s best players for the past month. The 30-year-old winger has four goals and 16 assists in his last 16 games. He had two assists in the Blackhawks’ surprising 5-3 victory over Vegas on Saturday night. Next up for Teravainen is a game against Carolina, his former team. Teravainen played for the Hurricanes for eight seasons before agreeing to a $16.2 million, three-year contract with the Blackhawks in free agency.

