Teuvo Teravainen steps up his play while the Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks center Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his goal on the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHICAGO (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen has been a calming presence for the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks in the first season of his second stint with the team. Shrugging off a slow start, Teravainen has been one of Chicago’s best players for the past month. The 30-year-old winger has four goals and 16 assists in his last 16 games. He had two assists in the Blackhawks’ surprising 5-3 victory over Vegas on Saturday night. Next up for Teravainen is a game against Carolina, his former team. Teravainen played for the Hurricanes for eight seasons before agreeing to a $16.2 million, three-year contract with the Blackhawks in free agency.

