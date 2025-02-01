Terry’s 23 points help Georgia Tech beat No. 21 Louisville 77-70 to end Cards’ 10-game win streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 23 points, including a jam that sparked a 9-0 run midway through the second half, and Georgia Tech rallied after trailing by 13 points to beat No. 21 Louisville 77-70 on Saturday, ending the Cardinals’ 10-game winning streak.

Louisville (16-6, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) suffered its first loss since a 93-85 setback at Kentucky on Dec. 14.

Terry’s jam gave Georgia Tech (10-12, 4-7) a 53-52 lead. Terry added two 3-pointers that helped the Yellow Jackets stretch the advantage to 68-60.

Terrence Edwards Jr., from Tucker High School near Atlanta, led Louisville with 22 points.

Takeaways

Louisville: Chucky Hepburn scored 17 points. J’Vonne Hadley had 16 points before fouling out with 1:59 remaining.

Georgia Tech: After trailing 38-27 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets used a 10-0 run to pull even at 49-all on a jumper by Naithan George, who had 15 points.

Key moment

Georgia Tech led 74-70 when Louisville’s James Scott fouled Duncan Powell while attempting to block a shot near the basket with 40 seconds remaining. Instead of making a clean block that could have given the Cardinals the opportunity for a one-possession game, Powell made one of two free throws.

Key stat

The Cardinals made 8 of 16 3-pointers in the first half and held a big lead at 31-18 but couldn’t keep that pace, finishing 9 of 25. Louisville made only 11 of 19 free throws.

Up next

Louisville visits Boston College on Wednesday. Boston College edged Florida State 77-76 on Saturday. Georgia Tech visits another hot team, Clemson, on Tuesday night. The Tigers beat North Carolina State 68-58 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.

