Terry scores 22, McCollum adds 18 off bench and Georgia Tech dumps Alabama A&M 92-49

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 22 points, Javian McCollum scored 18 off the bench, and Georgia Tech buried Alabama A&M 92-49. Jaeden Mustaf had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Baye Ndongo had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech shot 54% for the game and made 10 of 21 3-pointers. After shooting 60% and scoring 50 points in the first half, the Yellow Jackets turned it over to their defense in the second half. Georgia Tech held Alabama A&M without a field goal for the first 5:45 after halftime and the Bulldogs missed 18 of their first 21 shots in the second half, making only three 3-pointers in 12 tries. Their first two-point make was a jumper by Darius Ford with 4:22 remaining.

