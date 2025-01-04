Terry, McCollum each score 20 points to lead hot-shooting Georgia Tech past Boston College 85-64

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry and Javian McCollum each scored 20 points and Naithan George posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists as Georgia Tech shot past Boston College, 85-64. Georgia Tech (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 61% overall in the first half to build a 13-point lead at the break. Although the Yellow Jackets hit just 1 of 6 shots from beyond the arc in the second half, they finished shooting 59% from the field.

