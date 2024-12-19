Terrance Arceneaux comes off bench to help No. 15 Houston rout Toledo 78-49

HOUSTON (AP) — errance Arceneaux had a career-high 16 points and added nine rebounds off the bench, Joseph Tugler scored 13 points and No. 15 Houston beat Toledo 78-49 on Wednesday night. Emanuel Sharp scored all 13 of his points in the first half, and Milos Uzan and Mylik Wilson had 10 points apiece for Houston (7-3), which won its 28th straight home game. Sharp exited the game less than a minute into the contest, hobbling to the bench after appearing to get his feet tangled up with Jaylan Ouwinga. He returned less than five minutes later. Sam Lewis had 14 points for Toledo (6-5).

