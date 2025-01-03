Teoscar Hernández re-signs with World Series champion Dodgers and will be in right field next season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández will be in right field for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season when the World Series champions try to defend their title. The outfielder is rejoining the team on a $66 million, three-year contract. Hernández says he was determined to return after playing on a one-year deal last season, when he won the Home Run Derby and helped the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series. He says he had offers from other teams that could have gotten him an extra $5 million or more, but he says money wasn’t his main motivation.

