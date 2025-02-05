Tennis player Gonçalo Oliveira provisionally suspended after positive doping test

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Gonçalo Oliveira has been provisionally suspended for doping. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 29-year-old Portuguese-born player who represents Venezuela was tested on Nov. 25 while competing at an ATP Challenger event in Manzanillo, Mexico. The A sample was positive for the banned substance methamphetamine. The agency says the mandatory suspension took effect on Jan. 17. Oliveira has not appealed against the ban. He reached a career-high doubles ranking of 77th in August 2020.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.