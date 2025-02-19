Tennis participation grows to more than 25M players in the US even as pickleball’s popularity surges

The U.S. Tennis Association says participation in the sport around the United States rose to 25.7 million players in 2024. The USTA said Wednesday that is the fifth consecutive year of growth for tennis in the country. The group that runs tennis in the U.S. cited an analysis of numbers drawn from two studies not yet fully released. The USTA said the jump of 1.9 million tennis players from 2023’s total of 23.8 million represents an 8% increase and means 1 in 12 Americans played tennis last year. USTA CEO Lew Sherr said his group aims to get the number of participants to 35 million by 2035.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.