Tennis chair umpire in the Dominican Republic is suspended for 6 years for corruption

LONDON (AP) — A national-level chair umpire in the Dominican Republic has been suspended for six years and fined $6,000 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for manipulating scoring during matches. The ITIA announced Monday that Juan Gabriel Castro was found to have committed 12 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program across three matches. Castro did not respond to the ITIA’s notice of charge. He was accused of manipulating scoring to facilitate corruption. Castro has been provisionally suspended since last November, so his ban will end in November 2030.

