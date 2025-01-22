Tennis Australia receives funding to aid women and girls in culturally diverse areas of the country

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis Australia says it has received nearly one million Australian dollars ($625,000) in funding to support more women and girls in culturally diverse areas to “play tennis and enjoy the mental and health benefits sport provides.” It said the Australian government provided the funding to deliver programs in up to 60 tennis clubs to improve the participation and retention of women and girls from “Culturally and Linguistically Diverse” communities. Tennis Australia said that beginning in July, it would work with the tennis clubs across Australia, supervising tailored measures in each club in the affected communities to assist 30 women and girls.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.