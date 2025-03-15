Tennessee Titans release cornerback Chidobe Awuzie after 1 season with the team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have released Chidobe Awuzie after signing the veteran cornerback to a three-year contract last spring. Awuzie was guaranteed $23 million in the deal that could have netted him up to $36 million as the Titans spent big in 2024 trying to plug major holes, especially in their secondary. According to Spotrac.com, Awuzie got $19 million at signing. His release avoids the $3.98 million guaranteed on the fifth day of the new league year, which is Sunday. The 29-year-old Awuzie spent three seasons in Cincinnati before moving to Tennessee to play for former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in his first season as Titans coach.

