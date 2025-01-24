Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell misses loss at Texas after giving birth to son

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell missed the 17th-ranked Lady Vols’ 80-76 loss at No. 7 Texas on Thursday night after giving birth to a son this week. Conor Scott Caldwell is the first child for Caldwell and her husband, Justin. A Tennessee spokesman says Caldwell and the baby are doing well. There’s no timetable for her return. Assistant Jenna Burdette is serving as the acting head coach in Caldwell’s absence. The 36-year-old Caldwell is in her first season as Tennessee’s coach, and the Lady Vols lead the nation in scoring.

